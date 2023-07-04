RSPCA reveals 'no signs of major change' as Shropshire animal cruelty figures stagnate

RSPCA

It comes as the animal welfare charity has today launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, to raise funds to support its frontline rescue teams.

Reports made nationally to the charity's cruelty line about intentional harm to animals, including beatings, mutilations, poisonings or killings, increased by 14 per cent from 2021 to 2022.

In Shropshire, there are disappointingly 'no signs of major change', with 95 reports of intentional cruelty in 2021 compared to 94 reports in 2022.

Now, the RSCPA is asking for donations from members of the public to help the charity stamp out animal cruelty once and for all.

Thea Kerrison, RSPCA chief inspector for the Shropshire area, said: “Right now, animal cruelty is happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and rising and sadly the number of cruelty incidents across Shropshire are also too high.

"It is heartbreaking that we are seeing figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise.

“While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase in reports of cruelty, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis with more people getting pets with potentially less time and money to care for them.

“Each year, these reports of cruelty reach its terrible annual peak in the summer months – when nationally we receive a report of an animal being beaten on average every hour of every day.

“The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit.”

In 2022 the charity saw a 22 per cent increase in reports of beatings (9,658 in 2022, compared to 7,857 in 2021) – 26 reports every day.

The number of beatings reported to the RSPCA in 2022 peaked in August, when 1,081 reports were received –a staggering 35 a day.

And the number of animals killed in ‘suspicious circumstances’ increased in 2022 by 15 per cent from by 2021 (891 in 2022, compared to 775 in 2021).

The RSPCA has a team of frontline rescue officers, specialist vet teams, a network of animal care centres and 140 branches providing rehabilitation to animal victims.

Thea added: “Together, we believe we can and will cancel out cruelty to animals by replacing violence with kindness. We are urging people to donate to our Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, every donation will help animals.”

£2 could help to provide a meal for a cat or dog in their care

£6 could help pay to feed a dog for a day in their care

£10 could help pay towards bandages for a cat or dog

£15 could help pay for a cat or dog’s clinical exam

£20 could help pay towards a bird catching kit

£30 could help pay for a life jacket for an inspector

£100 could help pay towards water rescue equipment

£500 could kit out a 4x4 inspector van