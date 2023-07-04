Police on the hunt for off-road bikers causing nuisance on town's road and fields

Police in Broseley are appealing for help to track down a group of youths riding off-road motorcycles

Officers in Broseley are looking for information after repeated reports of at least two off-road motocycles being driven in an anti-social manner around the town.

In a statement, PCSO Malcolm Goddard said: "A group of youths appear to be taking turns to ride the motorcycles on the Bridgnorth Road, the Birchmeadow playing fields and the Fiery Fields.

"Anti-social riding can be tackled in a number of ways, depending on the circumstances. The usual method is to issue a Section 59 Warning Notice to the driver concerned, however, the police need witness accounts to be able to issue such a notice.

"If you are able to assist the police in identifying those riding the motorcycle and are willing to provide a witness statement, please contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team."