Police appeal after early hours 'robbery of personal belongings' in Shrewsbury park

Police are appealing for witnesses after the robbery at around 3am

Officers in Shrewsbury are asking residents to check CCTV and doorbell footage from the early hours of Tuesday, after receiving a report of a robbery.

The reported incident occurred between 2.50am and 3.05am in Kynaston Park in Harlescott.

Police attended and did an extensive search, but were unable to locate the purported offenders.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "We received a call this morning around 3am from someone reporting a robbery of personal belongings in Kynaston Park.

"Officers attended and a did an extensive search for offenders. Nobody was located and investigations are on-going."

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the police on 101, referencing incident number 00036_I_04072023.