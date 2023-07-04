Police appeal after early hours 'robbery of personal belongings' in Shrewsbury park

By Megan Jones

Police are appealing for information after a reported early morning robbery.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the robbery at around 3am
Officers in Shrewsbury are asking residents to check CCTV and doorbell footage from the early hours of Tuesday, after receiving a report of a robbery.

The reported incident occurred between 2.50am and 3.05am in Kynaston Park in Harlescott.

Police attended and did an extensive search, but were unable to locate the purported offenders.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "We received a call this morning around 3am from someone reporting a robbery of personal belongings in Kynaston Park.

"Officers attended and a did an extensive search for offenders. Nobody was located and investigations are on-going."

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the police on 101, referencing incident number 00036_I_04072023.

PC Anna Rouse from Harlescott and Sundorne SNT added: "Please can you check CCTV, dash-cam footage and ring doorbells between 02:30 and 03:15 to see if they capture any footage of any members of the public out at this time."

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

