Man accused of Telford hotel fire appears in court

Travelodge in Southwater, Telford

David Cook, 33, of Queen Elizabeth Way in Telford has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life following a fire at the Travelodge in Southwater on Sunday.

The blaze saw five fire crews called to the Park Avenue hotel on Sunday afternoon at around 4.30pm.

Appearing before a remand judge at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Mr Cook entered no plea to the charge of arson but was granted bail ahead of his next court appearance.

The 33-year-old was told that a condition of his bail was to keep away from the Travelodge in Telford and that the charge he faced was "too serious" to be dealt with by magistrates.