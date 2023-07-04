Man accused of Telford hotel fire appears in court

A man accused of starting a fire in a Shropshire hotel has appeared before court.

Travelodge in Southwater, Telford
David Cook, 33, of Queen Elizabeth Way in Telford has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life following a fire at the Travelodge in Southwater on Sunday.

The blaze saw five fire crews called to the Park Avenue hotel on Sunday afternoon at around 4.30pm.

Appearing before a remand judge at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Mr Cook entered no plea to the charge of arson but was granted bail ahead of his next court appearance.

The 33-year-old was told that a condition of his bail was to keep away from the Travelodge in Telford and that the charge he faced was "too serious" to be dealt with by magistrates.

He was bailed to appear before Shrewsbury Crown Court on August 1.

