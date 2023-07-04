Lack of judges 'a sad indictment of system' amid Shropshire victims' long wait for justice

That is according to Judge Anthony Lowe, a resident judge at Shrewsbury Crown Court, which is understood to have one of the biggest backlogs of cases, meaning many victims of crime in the county face a long wait for justice.
The lack of judges to deal with criminal cases at the county's main court is "a sad indictment of the justice system".
That is according to Judge Anthony Lowe, a resident judge at Shrewsbury Crown Court, which is understood to have one of the biggest backlogs of cases, meaning many victims of crime in the county face a long wait for justice.