Lack of judges 'a sad indictment of system' amid Shropshire victims' long wait for justice

Premium
By Nick HumphreysCrimePublished: Comments

The lack of judges to deal with criminal cases at the county's main court is "a sad indictment of the justice system".

Judge Anthony Lowe
Judge Anthony Lowe

That is according to Judge Anthony Lowe, a resident judge at Shrewsbury Crown Court, which is understood to have one of the biggest backlogs of cases, meaning many victims of crime in the county face a long wait for justice.

Crime
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News