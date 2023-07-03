Telford car sales firm fined £1,000 over failing to identify driver involved in road offence

I&A Cars Ltd, based in Carmarthen Green, Leegomery, Telford, was summoned to Worcester Magistrates Court over an alleged crime, which took place in Droitwich, Worcester.
A Mercedes belonging to the business was suspected of being used in a road offence on January 18 this year.
I&A Cars Ltd entered a not guilty plea to failing to identify a driver when required by police, but was found guilty in absence at Worcester Magistrates Court.
As well at the fine, the company must also pay £110 in prosecution costs and a £400 victim surcharge.