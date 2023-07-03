Telford car sales firm fined £1,000 over failing to identify driver involved in road offence

By Nick HumphreysTelfordCrimePublished:

A car sales business has been fined £1,000 after failing to identify a driver suspected of a road offence in one of its cars.

Worcester Magistrates Court
Worcester Magistrates Court

I&A Cars Ltd, based in Carmarthen Green, Leegomery, Telford, was summoned to Worcester Magistrates Court over an alleged crime, which took place in Droitwich, Worcester.

A Mercedes belonging to the business was suspected of being used in a road offence on January 18 this year.

I&A Cars Ltd entered a not guilty plea to failing to identify a driver when required by police, but was found guilty in absence at Worcester Magistrates Court.

As well at the fine, the company must also pay £110 in prosecution costs and a £400 victim surcharge.

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Business
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News