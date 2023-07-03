Joseph Eccles, aged 27, who had already been made subject of a sexual harm prevention order in 2017, had more than 860 images including 253 Category A - which would include some of the most depraved child sex abuse - 93 Category B images and 501 Category C. He also had 17 extreme pornographic images of humans performing sex acts with animals.

He also used a virtual machine which does not retain internet history, putting him in breach of his previous court order. The offences were committed in July, September and October 2021 as well as March and June this year.

Eccles, of Oswald Place, Oswestry, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to four counts of making indecent images of children, one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image, one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.