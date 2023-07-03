Man admits possessing sword after police called to reports of weapon being waved outside pub

The Highwayman, Oswestry, where Charlie Quick was arrested

Police were called to the Highwayman pub in Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry, at around 4.15pm last Wednesday after receiving reports of a man waving the deadly blade.

On Friday, 29-year-old Charlie Quick indicated a guilty plea to the charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place when he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

At the time of the arrest, West Mercia Police said: "No-one else was involved in the incident, and no-one was injured.

"The sword has been recovered by police."