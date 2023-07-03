Man admits possessing sword after police called to reports of weapon being waved outside pub

A man has admitted possessing a sword around outside a pub.

The Highwayman, Oswestry, where Charlie Quick was arrested
Police were called to the Highwayman pub in Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry, at around 4.15pm last Wednesday after receiving reports of a man waving the deadly blade.

On Friday, 29-year-old Charlie Quick indicated a guilty plea to the charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place when he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

At the time of the arrest, West Mercia Police said: "No-one else was involved in the incident, and no-one was injured.

"The sword has been recovered by police."

Quick, of Old Chirk Road, Gobowen, will be sentenced later this month.

