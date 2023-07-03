Five released on bail as police continue investigation into Telford firearms incident

Police said five people arrested as part of the investigation had been released on bail

The five had been arrested by Telford Police on Saturday afternoon in relation to an incident in the Hadley area of the town at 7am that morning.

Police said they had attended the area in response to a report that gun shots had been heard, and a man had been seen with a gun outside an address in Oxmoor Avenue in Hadley.

Armed police were sent to the scene and paramedics also attended as a precaution.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

Speaking after the incident Inspector Gavin Williams said: “This incident, we appreciate, was quite alarming for local residents who were looking to enjoy their weekend.

"I would like to thank them for their patience during the incident and reassure them that them that there is no wider threat to the community.

"There will, however, be extra patrols in the area for reassurance and anyone with concerns can speak to us."