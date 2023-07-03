Arson arrest made after fire starts in bedroom at Telford Travelodge

Travelodge in Southwater, Telford

Emergency services were called to the Travelodge at Southwater at around 4.30pm on Sunday with five fire crews called to the scene.

The town centre was closed off by police while firefighters tackled the blaze which reportedly began in one of the hotel's bedrooms.

A spokesperson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue confirmed that the fire was "believed to have been deliberate".

West Mercia Police has said a 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "At 4.35pm yesterday emergency services were called to the Travelodge in Telford Town Centre following a report of a fire on the upper floor.

"A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent and remains in police custody."

A spokesperson from Travelodge praised staff and thanked the emergency services.

They said: “We can confirm that the emergency services were called out to an incident that took place at our Telford hotel yesterday at 4:30pm.

"The hotel was evacuated and we confirm no one was hurt. The hotel is now open for business and we are supporting the police with their investigation.

"We would like to thank the emergency services for their rapid response and our hotel team, for following protocol and conducting a successful evacuation.

"In addition, we would also like to sincerely thank our guests for their cooperation and patience during this evacuation."