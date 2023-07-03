Anti-social behaviour is a blight on communities say police chiefs

LAST PIC / DAVID HAMILTON PIC / SHROPSHIRE STAR 27/9/20 GV Malinsgate Police Station, Telford..

Running from July 3 to 9, ASB Awareness Week 2023 aims to encourage communities to take a stand against ASB and highlight the actions that can be taken by those experiencing it.

Throughout the week across the three counties West Mercia Police covers - Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire - there will be a number of events and activities carried out by officers and authorities which will also highlight the work West Mercia Police and its partners do every single and night, all year round.

It is part of Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion’s commitment to build a more secure West Mercia and put victims and survivors first, as set out in his Safer West Mercia Plan.

Organised by Resolve, the UK’s leading ASB and community safety organisation, the week features a series of events all across the UK involving Councils, Police Forces, Housing Associations, charities, community groups and sports clubs.

These include the ASB Case Review, focus on supporting victims, partnerships, heroes day, engaging with young people to try and ensure they do not get drawn into activities, a focus on the vulnerable and a Community Action Day on Sunday .

West Mercia Police is urging members of the public not to suffer in silence if they experience ASB. Incidents can be reported to the anti-social behaviour team at the local Council, or to the Police if people feel that they are at immediate risk or in danger.

Chief Inspector Graham Preece, said: “Anti-social behaviour is a blight on our communities and can have a devastating impact on individuals as well as neighbourhoods.

“It can involve anything from graffiti, littering, vandalism, off road motorcycles, drinking in parks, aggressive and intimidating behaviour and can often be a major concern for otherwise peaceful communities.

“It can also create an environment where more serious crime can occur so we are committed to doing everything we can to tackle ASB by close working with local communities and partners.

“The awareness week provides an opportunity to engage with residents and address any concerns that they may have and to highlight our work to tackle it and how issues can be reported to us.”

Mat Chester, West Mercia Police’s head of victim services, said: “If you’ve been affected by crime or antisocial behaviour, it can be hard to know where to turn.

“At the Victim Advice Line, we understand the impact it can have on your emotional wellbeing, feelings of safety and quality of life and our Victim Care Coordinators are here to help.