Vans targeted in Oswestry industrial estate

Police are investigationg a series thefts from vans in Oswestry

A series of vans were broken into on Wednesday and Thursday night at the Maes-Y-Clawd industrial estate, West Mercia Police has said.

Various damage was caused to the vehicles and some property stolen.

Offenders smashed windows or drilled holes into door locks in order to gain entry. Oswestry Safer Neighbour Team officers are investigating.

A spokesperson for the SNT said: "Please remain vigilant if you own or use a commercial van and keep it fully secure. It is also advisable that vans are emptied each day."