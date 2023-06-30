Vans targeted in Oswestry industrial estate

Police have warned commercial drivers to secure their vans after thieves have targeted a number of vehicles in an Oswestry industrial estate.

Police are investigationg a series thefts from vans in Oswestry

A series of vans were broken into on Wednesday and Thursday night at the Maes-Y-Clawd industrial estate, West Mercia Police has said.

Various damage was caused to the vehicles and some property stolen.

Offenders smashed windows or drilled holes into door locks in order to gain entry. Oswestry Safer Neighbour Team officers are investigating.

A spokesperson for the SNT said: "Please remain vigilant if you own or use a commercial van and keep it fully secure. It is also advisable that vans are emptied each day."

Anybody with any information is urged to report it to 101.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

