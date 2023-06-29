Shropshire police in appeal after rise in 'large scale' fuel thefts

Police shared the photograph showing a lorry similar to the one used in two incidents

Officers from West Mercia Police report that over the last week, there has been a rise in "large scale thefts" of fuel from depots in north Shropshire.

Police have shared a photograph of a HGV, similar to the one used in two incidents. The image shows a lorry with a white cab and a blue trailer.

Officers are asking anyone that has seen a similar vehicle recently, or in the future, to report it to the police.