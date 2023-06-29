Lay-by body murder case: Jury retires to consider verdict on woman's killer

Jomaa Jerrare

The badly burned body of Wolverhampton mother-of-one Jomaa Jerrare was found in a lay-by by officers investigating reports of a suspicious fire in Bridgnorth Road, near Perton, on August 9, 2021.

Clive O’Connor is accused of murdering the 52-year-old before dumping her body and setting her alight.

Miss Jerrare had not been seen for several weeks before the discovery.

O’Connor, 58, of Bridge Street in Bilston, denies murdering Miss Jerrare, but admits manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.