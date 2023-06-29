CCTV: Council on hunt for pair seen dumping TV in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council has shared CCTV footage of a TV being fly-tipped in the hope the public can help track down the offenders.

Telford & Wrekin shared a video of the pair caught dumping a TV in Donnington
The council shared the footage of a man and a woman appearing to dump a TV behind a chip shop in Donnington.

The incident happened on Hawthorn Road, behind Atlantis Fish Bar, at around 9.45am on May 27.

The video shows the pair carrying the TV before sliding it on to the pavement next to some green waste bins.

They can then be seen starting to walk away.

Last year, dealing with large-scale fly-tipping incidents cost Telford & Wrekin Council £70,480.

The council is asking anyone with information to contact the confidential helpline on 01952 388 800 and quote ‘Donnington TV’.

