CCTV: Council on hunt for pair seen dumping TV in Telford

Telford & Wrekin shared a video of the pair caught dumping a TV in Donnington

The council shared the footage of a man and a woman appearing to dump a TV behind a chip shop in Donnington.

The incident happened on Hawthorn Road, behind Atlantis Fish Bar, at around 9.45am on May 27.

The video shows the pair carrying the TV before sliding it on to the pavement next to some green waste bins.

🆘 FLY-TIPPING - CAN YOU HELP?

📅 27 May – 9.45am

🗺️ Donnington – Hawthorn Road- back of Atlantis Fish Bar



😠 This pair dumped a television and chairs on the street

Call our confidential helpline 01952 388800 and quote ‘Donnington TV’



Keep updated https://t.co/ZYp1p6yeII pic.twitter.com/2pDlzttk33 — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) June 29, 2023

They can then be seen starting to walk away.

Last year, dealing with large-scale fly-tipping incidents cost Telford & Wrekin Council £70,480.