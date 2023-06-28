Police and Crime Commissioner says he does not support potential strike bid

PCC John Campion

Earlier this month the national police Federation voted to ballot its members on whether it "should pursue industrial rights on behalf of our membership".

The move could pave the way for a showdown with the government as current laws make it illegal for the police to go on strike.

The move was welcomed by the West Mercia branch of the Police Federation, with its secretary, Peter Nightingale, saying they had been "left with no other option".

Now John Campion, West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner has confirmed his view on the ballot, saying the 'unique' role of police officers means they should not be allowed to strike.

He says the focus should be on ensuring officer are "fairly paid for the work they do".

He said: “Police officers play an important role in upholding our laws and keeping communities safe.

"I do not believe this unique role is compatible with striking, instead police officers in West Mercia should be fairly paid for the work they do and that is my focus as your PCC.”

Levels of police pay are ultimately set by the Government following recommendations from the independent Police remuneration review body.

Mr Nightingale had said that the current pressure on officers over pay meant more and more were leaving the profession.

He said: "This is not a position that most police officers want to be in. We do not want to have to ballot our members on seeking industrial rights but we have had our pay and terms and conditions de-valued over the last 12 years.

"Our pensions have been changed and the pay mechanism is not fit for purpose and lacks independence.

"Good, honest, hardworking officers are leaving the profession.

"The cost of living crisis has made 12 years of cuts even more difficult.

"Nobody joins policing to be rich, but we just want to be treated fairly and valued for the contribution policing makes to society.