William Davies, aged 29, was asked by police in Telford to provide a breath sample on June 25 this year.

Davies, of Overdale, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to failing to provide a breath specimen.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 48 months, and made him subject of a 12-month community order which includes 80 hours of unpaid work and 25 rehabilitation activity days. Davies must also pay £135 in prosecution costs.