Family law firm offers free advice and support to local abuse victims

Abuse can take many different forms.

On hearing the term ‘abuse,’ one instantly thinks of physical violence and whilst this accounts for a great many cases, it’s actually quite surprising to learn of the many other forms used, within relationships, to effect control. This is why, besides physical and sexual abuse, the recent ‘Domestic Abuse Act 2021’ also cites threatening, coercive, psychological, emotional and economic control - all as forms of abusive behaviour, along with consideration given to other forms that are not necessarily specified within the act.

With a staggering one in twenty adults experiencing domestic abuse, you would be forgiven for thinking that it’s only women who suffer. However, the 2022 crime survey for England and Wales showed that besides 1.7 million women, 699,000 men also fell victim.

Rachel McGrath, founding solicitor at RJS Family Law, is no stranger to abuse and champions the wider range of protection that the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 affords.

“Whilst physical violence is the more obvious form of abuse and one which society definitely won’t tolerate, the recent acts broader definition highlights the many other forms of abuse used by those wishing to enforce control over others; regardless of whether they’re still in a relationship with their spouse or not.”

The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 applies to married couples, civil partnerships, cohabiting couples as well as other forms of relationships between family members. Rachel continues; “As family law specialists we see so many cases involving economic, emotional and psychological abuse.”

Rachel added that she has seen first-hand how devastating such behaviour can be to a person’s mental wellbeing and their ability to function fully on a day-to-day basis. This is why, as a leading family law specialist, we wish to reach out to our local community.

RJS Family Law is offering free advice, support for those enduring an abusive relationship with their partner, ex-partner or any other family member.

Besides specialist, ‘one-to-one’ consultations, RJS Family Law can help obtain non-molestation and occupation orders to protect victims, a service she offers for free to people living within the Broseley postcode (subject to evidence). They can also put people in touch with a wide variety of support charities to include those offering shelter for both parents and children.

Whilst in some situations abusers can change - with professional help, such change is rare. Furthermore, people often only come to see Rachel and her team when they recognise that their abuse simply isn’t going to stop; in such a situation, divorce is often the only real means of breaking free. Naturally, this is something in which RJS Family Law has a well proven record.