Banned: Drink driver caught in BMW outside Shrewsbury nightclub

Ryan Khumalo, aged 22, was driving outside Fever nightclub in Hills Lane, Shrewsbury on Sunday, May 28 when he was caught.
A breath test found he had 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales 35mcg.
Khumalo, of Severnside, Four Crosses, Llanymynech, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit and failing to surrender to bail after missing a court hearing.
Magistrates banned him from driving for 44 months, and made him subject of a 12-month community order which includes 80 hours of unpaid work. Khumalo must also pay £135 in prosecution costs and a £114 victim surcharge. He must pay by July 24.