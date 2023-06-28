Banned: Drink driver caught in BMW outside Shrewsbury nightclub

Hills Lane in Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Ryan Khumalo, aged 22, was driving outside Fever nightclub in Hills Lane, Shrewsbury on Sunday, May 28 when he was caught.

A breath test found he had 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales 35mcg.

Khumalo, of Severnside, Four Crosses, Llanymynech, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit and failing to surrender to bail after missing a court hearing.