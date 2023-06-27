'No other option!' Police Federation welcomes ballot that could lead to strike action for police officers

Currently the police are prevented from taking strike action by law.

Earlier this month the Police Federation voted to ballot its members on whether it "should pursue industrial rights on behalf of our membership".

Recent months have seen a raft of professions going on strike over pay amid the the cost of living crisis – including doctors, rail staff, teachers, Environment Agency workers, postal workers, and barristers.

The Police Federation ballot will decide whether the national police federation looks to gain industrial rights – which could result in strike action – for its members.

Responding to the decision Peter Nightingale, secretary of West Mercia Police Federation, said they had been "left with no other option".

He said that the current difficulties facing police officers were leading to many leaving the profession.

He said: "This is not a position that most police officers want to be in. We do not want to have to ballot our members on seeking industrial rights but we have had our pay and terms and conditions de-valued over the last 12 years.

"Our pensions have been changed and the pay mechanism is not fit for purpose and lacks independence.

"Good, honest, hardworking officers are leaving the profession.

"The cost of living crisis has made 12 years of cuts even more difficult.

"Nobody joins policing to be rich, but we just want to be treated fairly and valued for the contribution policing makes to society.

"We are left with no other option."

The ballot motion was proposed by the West Midlands Region and backed by the Metropolitan Branch.

Speaking after it was passed West Midlands Police Federation chair Rich Cooke said: “This is a positive decision to address the disgraceful way our members are currently being treated over pay.

“Police officers have no bargaining rights and no industrial rights and pay has been in decline for more than 20 years as a result.

“Our members have seen their pay fall by 20 per cent over the last two decades – even more among junior ranks who have been disproportionately affected - and that is utterly unacceptable, particularly when we are currently denied even the opportunity to negotiate our pay.

“We have called for a 17 per cent settlement this year and we wanted to make sure our members were balloted on seeking industrial rights either before the pay announcement was made this summer or urgently afterwards.