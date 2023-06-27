Eye-watering costs for takeaway boss after reports of onion peel fly-tipping 30 miles away

A Telford takeaway boss must pay more than £1,100 after reports of onion peel being fly-tipped were made to enforcement officers.

Raj Cuisine, Gower Street, Telford

Jahanara Begum, who runs Raj Cuisine in Gower Road, St Georges, with her husband Mohammed Uddin, was investigated after reports of fly tipping were made in Sandwell - 30 miles away - where they live.

