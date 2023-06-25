Police appeal for information after garden tools stolen in shed break in

Officers say the shed in Bitterley, near Ludlow was broken into between 9pm on Tuesday, June 20, and 9am on Wednesday, June 22.

PCSO Beth Francis, of the Ludlow Safer Neighborhood Team, said: "We are appealing to the Bitterley community for information following a theft from outbuilding.

"The offender or offenders forced entry to the shed/outbuilding by smashing a window to gain entry where the following items were removed: One Stihl hedge trimmer, two Stihl leaf blowers, one Stihl chainsaw, two Stihl strimmers and a quantity of petrol."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police online, quoting incident number 00121_I_22062023.

If people aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, they can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Police say there are some simple, inexpensive and effective things you can do to help secure your home and property. Security tips and advice can be found on the website www.westmercia.police.uk