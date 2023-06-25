Police in Leominster said the incident was reported in Tenbury Wells after the olive skinned young woman approached members of the public trying to get them to sign some documentation.

Adam Stobbart, a Leominster police officer, said: "It has been reported to us from the Tenbury, Worcestershire area of a lone female, trying to get members of the public to sign some documentation on a clipboard in her possession, believed to be some sort of petition."

The female was described as olive skin, young, 5ft 2 inches tall, with dark hair tied back, of larger build, wearing a face mask, white tunic, black trousers, who speaks poor English.

Mr Stobbart added: "Unfortunately a member of the community obliged with the request and found that this female became overly appreciative and pleased at the help; hugging, touching, kissing the person repeatedly for a short space of time.

"When both parties had gone their separate ways, it turned out that this female had distracted the other person with their behaviour and stolen a gold necklace from the persons body. The female was nowhere to be seen."

The officer added: "I would like to take this opportunity to bring this type of distraction theft to everyone's attentions whilst out, going about their business to prevent more victims falling foul of this behaviour."