Police aim to track down offenders who ripped plants out of Shrewsbury town centre planters

Officers with Shrewsbury Police say enquiries are ongoing to identify the offenders after the early morning incident on Saturday.
A spokesman for Shrewsbury Police tweeted: "We are sorry to report a group of youths have ripped the plants out of the council planters on Pride Hill in Shrewsbury Town Centre around 4:00am.
"Enquiries are ongoing to identify offenders."
They said it is unacceptable behaviour.
