'Think before calling Shropshire police to your neighbour' call as as temperatures rise

Officers warn that calling police on neighbours can make a small issue worse and cause deeper wounds between both parties.

Police in the Bishop's Castle and rural neighbourhood team have issued their advice to residents in their June 2023 newsletter.

A spokesperson for the safer neighbourhood team said: "The summer months often sees a rise in reports of neighbour disputes with the majority of them stemming over a civil matter such as boundaries or rights of access."

Officers say these can be very time consuming for them when such issues should be reported to a landlord, Shropshire Council or a solicitor.

"For the local officers these reports tend to be very time consuming as we engage and listen to both sides of the issue and gauge if there have there are any offences," said the spokesperson.

"In many cases there are other agencies who the issue should have been reported to in the first instance, such as a landlord, Shropshire Council or a solicitor."

Police advise discussing the issue informally with your neighbour

"Tell your neighbour how their behaviour is affecting you and what would help," the spokesperson said.

"Listen to your neighbour and see if you can reach a compromise together.

"Calling the police on your neighbour can make a small issue worse and just cause deeper wounds between both parties."

But the police spokesperson added: "Contact the police if you think your neighbour has broken the law - for example, they've been violent or threatening."