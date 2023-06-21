Police say they will be continuing to patrol the area but thought they would make people aware so that they can be vigilant.

PC James Fox, of the policing team in St George's, Priorslee & Muxton, wrote: "We have had reports regarding an unknown person or persons in the Muxton area during the late evening/ early morning time of the day, the person(s) have been reported to be looking through residential windows and peering over fences into rear gardens.

"We will be continuing to patrol in the area but thought we would make you aware so you can be vigilant as the warm weather continues.

"During the summer months, doors and windows are often left open, making homes an easy target for thieves."

Protect your property

Police say there are some simple but effective ways that you can protect your property:

Keep front, patio and back doors closed and locked when you are elsewhere in the house or the garden.

Keep garden gates locked when you are away from the property.

Ensure that windows and external doors on the ground floor are locked at night, and all doors and windows are locked when you are out of the house. Even a small window could provide someone with an opportunity to reach through and open a larger window to gain access.

Remember to close downstairs windows when leaving a room, to deter the opportunist thief.

Find out about property marking schemes such as Smartwater If an item is marked it will be much harder for a thief to sell on. Also, if recovered, stolen items can then be returned to their rightful owner.

Look out for your neighbours' property if they are away for a few days.

Joining your local Neighbourhood Watch Scheme is good way to meet those living on your street. Neighbourhood Watch co-ordinators help to keep the local groups informed of criminal activity in the community, pass on crime prevention advice and help resolve local issues. Local members are encouraged to keep an eye on what's going and pass on details of suspicious activity.

To find out details of schemes in your area, visit westmercia.police.uk/article/4529/Neighbourhood-Watch/

Secure outbuildings and store any equipment or valuables when not in use, e.g. pedal cycles, gardening or DIY tools and so on.

For more information on how you can keep your home safe from thieves: westmercia.police.uk/Home-security

If you have information about a crime or anyone you suspect may be involved in criminality, then let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form at westmercia.police.uk

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

If you see a person acting suspiciously then you can report it on either 101 or 999 (depending on what is happening at the time).