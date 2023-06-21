Alfie Steele was just nine years old when he was killed

The force has confirmed it has contacted the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over its actions prior to the death of Alfie Steele.

Alfie was found unresponsive at his home in Droitwich, Worcestershire, in February 2021.

Earlier this month his mother and her partner were convicted of killing him – Carla Scott was convicted of his manslaughter and Dirk Howell of his murder.

During the six-week trial at Coventry Crown Court the jury heard how Alfie, who was repeatedly beaten and dunked in cold baths, had multiple injuries when he was found.

West Mercia Police's Acting Deputy Chief Constable Richard Cooper said: “We have been in dialogue with the Independent Office for Police Conduct over our contact with the family of Alfie Steele before his sad death.

"West Mercia Police is committed to ensuring we are transparent and where necessary appropriate scrutiny is applied.

"This includes taking into consideration the view of the IOPC, and on that basis, to ensure an independent assessment, a referral has now been made to the IOPC.

“We, of course, remain committed to engaging with the independent Children's Safeguarding Practice Review which will be published in due course.”