Cabbie fined over tyre and drivers rapped for not wearing seatbelts in Telford crackdown

West Mercia Police and Telford & Wrekin Council were involved in a crackdown on vehicle safety

Police carried out several vehicle checks in Telford, pulling over several cabbies to make sure they had the right signage and identity badges, and that their vehicles were safe and roadworthy.

Four vehicles pulled over were licensed by a neighbouring authority and three were found to have faults. One had a worn tyre and the driver was given three penalty points and a £100 fine. His licence was also suspended until the tyre was replaced.

Worn tyre

A Telford & Wrekin Council-licensed cab that was stopped passed the checks with no issues found.

As well as cabbies, a number of other motorists were also stopped as part of the operation. Two drivers were fined for not wearing a seatbelt and another for carrying an insecure load and driving an unroadworthy vehicle.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for homes and enforcement, said: “Our enforcement officers accompanied West Mercia Police on a vehicle stop exercise where a number of vehicles, including taxis, were pulled over at Queen Elizabeth Avenue car park, Hollinswood.

One of the vehicles that was stopped

“As a result, we issued fines or had vehicles taken off the road because of damage. These checks ensure that taxis meet the council’s rigorous standards and legal requirements. We were checking that plates and licences were displayed correctly, that tyres were correct and safe and drivers were wearing appropriate identification.

“It’s great to see how partnership working has come together with the aim of discouraging drivers from breaking the law, maintaining safety on our roads and reassuring the public.”