Witnesses asked to come forward after alleged 'sexual offence' in Shrewsbury town centre

West Mercia Police is today appealing for witnesses to a sexual offence which took place between 7.30pm and 10pm on Thursday, June 15.

Police say it happened somewhere between The Quarry and the tennis courts at Town Walls.

Detective Sergeant Michael Dunscombe said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who may have been walking through the park at those times and saw anything suspicious.

“We are particularly interested in identifying members of the public who may have checked on the welfare of a female in that area.”