Police arrest suspect on scene of alleged attempted burglary and appeal for information into second person

Officers received a report of a burglary in progress at a home in Moss Road, Wrockwardine Wood at 12.13am on Tuesday, June 20 and they detained a suspect at the scene.

PCSO John Bowen, of the Donnington and Trench Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Police have received a report of a burglary in progress at a home on Moss Road, Wrockwardine Wood.

"Officers detained a suspect at the scene.

"The offenders tried to force entry to garden sheds before moving towards the home.

"It is believed two suspects are involved but there is no description of the second person."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online, quoting incident number 03 of 20/06/2023.