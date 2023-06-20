Market Drayton Fire Station tackle blaze on Sunday night. Photo credit to Market Drayton Fire Station

The incident took place at around 11.30pm on Sunday, June 18, on Newcastle Road, in Blore Heath, just outside of Market Drayton.

Crews from Market Drayton Fire Station, Newcastle-under-Lyme and Sandyford (Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service), rushed to help.

Staffordshire Police has today confirmed it is believed the cause of the fire was deliberate and that enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We are appealing for information after four farm vehicles, worth more than £250,000, were damaged in a fire at a farm in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

"We along with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a farm on Newcastle Road, Blore Heath, just before 12am.

"On arrival, we found four farm vehicles, including two excavators, well-alight. The fire was extinguished by fire crews and deemed to be caused deliberately. Inquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with any information that could help with our investigation are asked to contact us through Live Chat on our website – staffordshire.police.uk - or by calling 101, quoting incident number 924 of June 18.

"To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters from Market Drayton fire station, Sandyford and Newcastle-under-Lyme found four farm vehicles which were well alight.

High pressure hose reels and breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the fire.

A spokesperson for Market Drayton Fire Station said: "The appliance from Market Drayton was first in attendance, the crew were confronted with a fully-developed fire, which involved a number of plant machines.

"Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were immediately committed to begin tackling the fire using two high pressure hose reel jets.

"Due to there being two separate seats of fire and the number of machines involved, a 45mm handheld main jet was also got to work by crews.

"On arrival of the appliances from Newcastle-under-Lyme and Sandyford, water ferrying was established from a nearby fire hydrant, to provide additional water for extinguishing the fire and damping down.

"Once the fire had been fully extinguished it was established that a total of two excavators, one dumper truck and one roller had all been severely damaged by fire.

"We are pleased to report that there were no injuries at this incident and no damage to any buildings.

"Crews remained at the scene for approximately two hours damping down and checking for hidden hot spots."