Total of five men arrested in Wrexham murder investigation released on bail

Two men most recently arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 59-year-old man have been released on bail as investigations into the incident continue.

In total, five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder, and have all been released on bail.

It follows the death of John Ithell, of Pentre Gwyn, Wrexham, who was found on a lane adjacent to Cefn Road, Wrexham at 6,42am on June 12. He was taken to hospital, but later sadly died.