Police federation welcomes Home Secretary's call on stop and search

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she would be writing to chief constables over the issue.

Suella Braverman said she would give her “full support” to officers who use the powers and was writing to police chiefs across England and Wales to give her full backing to the tactic.

Ms Braverman said: “Carrying weapons is a scourge on our society, and anyone doing so is risking their own lives as well as the lives of those around them.

“This dangerous culture must be brought to a stop.

“My first priority is to keep the public safe, and people who insist on carrying a weapon must know that there will be consequences.

“The police have my full support to ramp up the use of stop and search, wherever necessary, to prevent violence and save more lives.”

West Mercia Police Federation chair Barry Horton said he welcomed Ms Braverman’s comments – but called for a more consistent approach from ministers.

He said: “We welcome the support from the Home Secretary. However, it must be noted that the Government can’t have it both ways.

“Stop and search is an effective and very important tool in an officer's kit and it can be a useful deterrent.

“Previously the Government has been very vocal about reducing stop and search and even threatened legal reforms if we did not change.