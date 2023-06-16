Picture: West Mercia Police

Between 6pm on Sunday, June 11 and 7am Monday June 12 thieves stole items from a building site in Halfway House on the A458 between Shrewsbury and Welshpool.

Officers say the thieves stole a Bomag roller that was parked in front of the house, a Stihl saw, a laser level, a ring doorbell and a key safe.

A digger that was parked around the rear of the property was moved to the front and the forks were stolen.

Police say the stolen property is worth well over £10,000.

Investigating Officer DC Furey said: “We are appealing for anyone who has noticed any of the machinery dumped anywhere locally or who may have seen the machinery being moved, possibly on the back of a trailer.”

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact DC Furey on 07557 033230 or email: amy.furey@westmercia.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address.