Serving police constable to face charge of death by dangerous driving

The PC will appear in court next week.

The charge follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

PC Abigail Myers, 29, is to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 20.

She is accused of causing death by dangerous driving and death by careless driving during an incident in Evesham on January 27, 2022.

The police car she was driving while responding to an emergency assistance call was involved in a collision on Elm Road with a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Marcus Evans, who died at the scene.