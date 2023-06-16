Police appeal for info to find Telford robbery witnesses after phone and chain taken near station

Officers investigating a robbery in Telford are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.

The robbery happened on Euston Way, near Telford Central railway station at approximately 3.45pm on Wednesday June 7.

A gold chain and a phone were stolen.

Anyone with any information about the robbery or who may have been offered any of the stolen items or knows the whereabouts of them is asked to contact Detective Constable Maule on 01952 214766 or email dl-gcid@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 00305i of May 7.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously crimestoppers-uk.org.

