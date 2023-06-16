Man remains in police custody as Wrexham murder investigations continue

By David Tooley

A second man has been released on bail as part of an investigation into the death of a 59-year-old man who died in hospital.

The man from Wrexham, who was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of murder, was released on bail today pending further investigations.

A third man from Wrexham who was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday remains in police custody.

On Monday, June 12, North Wales Police was made aware of a report that John Ithell, of Pentre Gwyn, Wrexham, was found on a lane adjacent to Cefn Road, Wrexham. He was taken to hospital, but later sadly died.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information that could assist officers is asked to contact North Wales Police via its live webchat online, or by calling 101, quoting reference number A090191.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

