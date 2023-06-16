Man remains in police custody as Wrexham murder investigations continue

The man from Wrexham, who was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of murder, was released on bail today pending further investigations.

A third man from Wrexham who was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday remains in police custody.

On Monday, June 12, North Wales Police was made aware of a report that John Ithell, of Pentre Gwyn, Wrexham, was found on a lane adjacent to Cefn Road, Wrexham. He was taken to hospital, but later sadly died.