Man assaulted at Telford railway station after reports of 'knife'

Police were called to Telford Central on Wednesday

West Mercia Police say they were called to the station at around 6.05pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the force said: "At around 6.05pm police received a report that there was someone on the bridge near to Telford train station threatening people with a knife.

"On police arrival a man was found with superficial injuries as a result of an assault. No-one was found with any injuries caused by a knife and no knife was recovered.

"British Transport police have been informed."

One eyewitness who was arriving at the station at the time of the incident said a large group of youths were there at the time, who all ran off when police arrived.