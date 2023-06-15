Man assaulted at Telford railway station after reports of 'knife'

A man received "superficial injuries" after being assaulted at Telford Central Railway Station following reports there was somebody brandishing a knife.

Police were called to Telford Central on Wednesday
West Mercia Police say they were called to the station at around 6.05pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the force said: "At around 6.05pm police received a report that there was someone on the bridge near to Telford train station threatening people with a knife.

"On police arrival a man was found with superficial injuries as a result of an assault. No-one was found with any injuries caused by a knife and no knife was recovered.

"British Transport police have been informed."

One eyewitness who was arriving at the station at the time of the incident said a large group of youths were there at the time, who all ran off when police arrived.

He said: "I was at the station when over 10 police cars came and were interviewing everyone. The teenagers all ran. A couple of them ran past me clearly scared but I didn’t know what had happened."

