Spate of car thefts in Shropshire town sparks police alert

Malinsgate Police Station, Telford

Officers say the spate has taken place in the St Georges and Priorslee area of Telford and they are keen to hear from anyone who has been a victim or might have any information.

PCSO Wayne Jervis, of the policing team in St Georges, Priorslee and Muxton, said: "There has been a spate of thefts from cars and car thefts in the St Georges and Priorslee area

"We are keen to hear from anyone who has been a victim or may have any information relating to the thefts or attempted thefts."

PCSO Jervis said there are some simple but effective things you can do to help protect your property - where possible remove all valuable items from your vehicle before leaving it unattended.

"Also please remember to lock your vehicle at all times," added the Safer Neighbourhood Team member.

"We are also encouraging the community to call us on 101 if they see anyone acting suspiciously around a vehicle."

If you have information about this or any other suspected crime, let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website www.westmercia.police.uk.