'Rise and shine, shop's open!' - Telford drug dealer's message to addicts before officer took him down

Stephen Wood, aged 45, was taken to the floor by a police officer who suspected he was dealing to two men at an underpass in Leegate Avenue, Leegomery, Telford.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Wood confessed to having "baggies" in his possession before he was searched during the incident on June 29, 2021.

Wood had 21 bags of heroin and three bags of crack cocaine - worth a combined street value of around £200 - as well as £260 in cash.

He also had a mobile phone containing a text suggesting drug dealing.

"A message had been sent saying 'rise and shine, shop's open for business, best of both'," said Holly Kilbey, prosecuting.

Wood was arrested and when interviewed by the police, he claimed the drugs were for his personal use and the phone had been lent to others to send messages.

"He told police he did not recall sending the messages," added Ms Kilbey.

Wood, of Canal Side, Trench, Telford, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. He has seven previous convictions for 12 offences dating between 1997 and 2009.

His defence lawyer asked Judge David Hale to take into consideration that Wood has no other offences on his record for the last 14 years.

Judge Hale told Wood: "You knew what you were getting into. You knew yourself the ravages this drug brings and the effect on society.

"That is why you have to go to prison."