Police seek two men after electric tools stolen from garden shed in Telford

Police have released photos of two men they want to speak to after electric tools were stolen from a garden shed in Telford.

The shed in the back garden of a house in Holmer Lane, Stirchley, was broken into at 4.45am on May 20.

Electric garden tools and other items were stolen from the shed.

Anyone who recognises the male in the photograph is asked to contact DC Kate Whild by emailing Katherine.whild@westmercia.police.uk quoting 22/48620/23.

