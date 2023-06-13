Patrick Humphries, aged 55, appeared at Stafford Crown Court accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The charge relates to a crash involving an Audi A3 on Newport Road, Sutton, Newport on May 2 last year.
Humphries, of Daisy Bank Lane, Shifnal, Telford, pleaded not guilty to the dangerous driving charge. He admitted an offence of failing to surrender to bail. A trial was set for December 4.
Recorder Jonathan Taylor set a trial date of December 4 this year. The case is expected to last for four days. The woman who was injured is expected to give evidence, as well as police officers and witnesses.
Humphries will remain in custody until the trial, after which he will be sentenced for the failing to surrender to bail charge.