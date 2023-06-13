Patrick Humphries, aged 55, appeared at Stafford Crown Court accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The charge relates to a crash involving an Audi A3 on Newport Road, Sutton, Newport on May 2 last year.

Humphries, of Daisy Bank Lane, Shifnal, Telford, pleaded not guilty to the dangerous driving charge. He admitted an offence of failing to surrender to bail. A trial was set for December 4.

Recorder Jonathan Taylor set a trial date of December 4 this year. The case is expected to last for four days. The woman who was injured is expected to give evidence, as well as police officers and witnesses.