Prison murder case heard in court as suspect remains in custody

A prisoner accused of murdering a fellow inmate from Telford has had his case mentioned in court.

Daniel Childs
Michael Harkin, aged 34, is accused of killing Telford man Daniel Childs, who was found dead at HMP Bristol last Monday, June 5.

Harkin is also charged with wounding fellow inmate Shane Joyce with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

The hearing went ahead in Harkin's absence. No pleas have been entered.

He will remain in custody until a plea and trial preparation hearing due to take place on August 4.

Speaking after Harkin's arrest was confirmed Detective Inspector Nadine Partridge, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "The man's next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"They will be supported throughout the course of our inquiries."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

