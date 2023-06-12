Man, 20, charged in connection with alleged serious assaults in Welshpool

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with alleged serious assaults in Newtown on Friday (June 9).

Another man, aged 41, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Kenneth Jones, aged 20, who had been arrested in connection with the incident, has been charged with Wounding/Inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm without intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A spokesman for Dyfed Powys Police said: "Police are continuing to investigate the serious assaults which occurred in Frankwell Street, Newtown on Friday, June 9, 2023.

"A 41-year-old man remains in hospital in a critical condition."

Kenneth Jones was due to appear at Welshpool Magistrates Court today (Monday, June 12).

