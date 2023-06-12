"Did you see anything suspicious?" Police appeal for information after burglary in Ellesmere area

Police have asked for information on any vehicle or persons acting suspiciously in the Ellesmere area between June 1 and 3 to make contact.

Officers in the Dudleston Heath area are investigating a burglary at a property there between the two dates when persons unknown gained entry.

PCSO Tracey Walker, of the policing team covering Ellesmere town and rural, said: "Between June 1 and June 3 persons unknown have gained entry into a property in Dudleston Heath, Ellesmere.

"If any one has seen any vehicle or persons acting suspiciously in the local area please contact the local Safer Neighbourhood Team."

The incident reference to quote is 00242_I_03062023.

Contact details can be found online here: https://neighbourhoodmatters.co.uk/Content/Pages/Latest-Alerts

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

