Aaron Jones, aged 19, was found by a taxi driver in a state of undress in his Ford Fiesta at 5.30am on Huffley Lane - the Shrewsbury to Bomere Heath road - on May 7 this year.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that Jones had been the designated driver on a night out in Shrewsbury with friends, but "rather stupidly" went on to have a few drinks.

"Police were called to say there was a naked man asleep in the driver's seat of a car," said Kate Price, prosecuting. The driver's door was open.

Officers attended the location and found Jones. He put some clothes on and got out of the vehicle.

He was arrested. The lowest breath reading he gave was 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 35 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35 mcg.

Jones, of Belle Isle Farm, Middletown, Powys, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

His defence lawyer told the court that Jones initially felt fine to drive, but pulled over to "sleep it off" in his car.

He added that Jones, who works on a farm milking cows and driving tractors, had taken some of his clothes off because he "sweats a lot".

Magistrates handed Jones 10 penalty points on his driving licence, meaning he has now lost his licence as he passed his test less than two years ago. New drivers lose their licence if they reach six or more penalty points within their first two years on the road.