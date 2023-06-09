Alieu Baldeh, aged 24, was spotted mounting the kerb by police at the fast food chain's Forge Retail Park restaurant in Telford on May 3 this year.

Telford Magistrates Court was told by prosecutor Lisa Morris-Jones that officers stopped Baldeh and carried out two roadside breath tests.

The lowest reading he gave was 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35 mcg.

Baldeh, of Highfield Road, Tipton, West Midlands, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while above the specified limit, and driving without insurance.

Representing himself in court, Baldeh said: "I just came to see a friend. We were in the pub drinking. I didn't think I had that much.

"We went to get some food to take everything down. I did a mistake. It was a big mistake."