McDonald's in School Road, Donnington, Telford. Picture: Google

Tyrone Murray, aged 30, went to the fast food restaurant in School Road, Donnington, Telford in the early hours of the morning on May 6 this year.

Telford Magistrates Court heard that servers raised the alarm with police they were handed a napkin with a note that read "drugs and axe".

Officers attended and observed Murray on the restaurant's CCTV with a black and yellow handle sticking out of his trouser pocket.

They tracked him down and he had the axe in his possession. Police arrested him.

In his interview with officers, he admitted having the axe, but said he had it for protection as he had been "beaten up a lot in the past".

"He told them 'I took it out because I was afraid," said Kate Price, prosecuting. Murray told officers he had planned to brandish it if somebody threatened him to get them to leave him alone, and would not have used it.

Murray, of Winifred's Drive, Donnington, Telford, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon. The court heard he was convicted as a youth for possessing a weapon 13 years ago, and has burglaries, criminal damage and failing to comply with court orders among his previous offences.

Shakeel Ahmed, mitigating, said that Murray had been "exploited" when he was a young man, which led to his life of drugs and criminality.

"A week prior to this he was badly assaulted by a group," said Mr Ahmed. "He was scared to go out on his own. He wanted to scare somebody off if they were going to attack him.

Head magistrate Sarah Richards told Murray: "This is a very serious offence. You cannot carry an axe like that, no matter how threatened you feel."

Murray was handed a six-month jail term, suspended for two years. He must also do 80 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation activity days. Magistrates also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the axe, and for Murray to pay £185 in prosecution costs and a £154 victim surcharge.