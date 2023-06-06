'Intoxicated' pensioner 'couldn't hold up trousers' after crashing as he blames medication

By David Tooley

A man who drove his Land Rover Defender the wrong way along a busy road and was involved in several collisions with vehicles and street furniture has been banned from driving for nearly two years.

Edwin Thorpe admitting drink-driving but said he wasn't intoxicated
Police received several phone calls from members of the public about incidents on May 11. Officers turned up to find 74-year-old Edwin Thorpe who appeared to be so intoxicated that he "could not hold up his trousers".

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

