'Intoxicated' pensioner 'couldn't hold up trousers' after crashing as he blames medication

Police received several phone calls from members of the public about incidents on May 11. Officers turned up to find 74-year-old Edwin Thorpe who appeared to be so intoxicated that he "could not hold up his trousers".
A man who drove his Land Rover Defender the wrong way along a busy road and was involved in several collisions with vehicles and street furniture has been banned from driving for nearly two years.
