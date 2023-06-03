Thief who stole 18 bottles of Prosecco from Sainsbury's ordered to pay money back

Sainsbury's in Oswestry

Gaynor Sides, aged 57, targeted Sainsbury's in Oswestry town centre four times in five days in March this year.

She tried to steal a pair of shoes worth £10 on March 10, before returning on March 14 to take a bottle of gin worth £20.

The next day, she took 18 bottles of Prosecco worth a total of £162 in two separate swoops.

Those thefts came after she took £32 worth of alcohol without paying from E.G Evans and Tina convenience store in York Street, Oswestry on February 8 this year.

Sides, of Maple Avenue, Oswestry, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to four counts of theft, one of attempted theft and three counts of failing to answer bail.