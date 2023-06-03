Thief who stole 18 bottles of Prosecco from Sainsbury's ordered to pay money back

By Nick HumphreysOswestryCrimePublished:

A thief who stole 18 bottles of Prosecco from a supermarket has been ordered to pay the money back.

Sainsbury's in Oswestry
Sainsbury's in Oswestry

Gaynor Sides, aged 57, targeted Sainsbury's in Oswestry town centre four times in five days in March this year.

She tried to steal a pair of shoes worth £10 on March 10, before returning on March 14 to take a bottle of gin worth £20.

The next day, she took 18 bottles of Prosecco worth a total of £162 in two separate swoops.

Those thefts came after she took £32 worth of alcohol without paying from E.G Evans and Tina convenience store in York Street, Oswestry on February 8 this year.

Sides, of Maple Avenue, Oswestry, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to four counts of theft, one of attempted theft and three counts of failing to answer bail.

Magistrates handed her a 14-month community order, including 15 rehabilitation activity days. She must also pay back £214 for the items she stole and a £40 fine.

Crime
News
Oswestry
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News